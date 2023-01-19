Pawprints Dog Rescue has been shortlisted for Team of the Year in the Petplan and ADCH Animal Charity Awards 2023

Hard-working team at Pawprints.

Hard-working volunteers at a dog rescue charity based in Rugby have been nominated for a national award.

Pawprints Dog Rescue has been shortlisted for Team of the Year in the Petplan and ADCH Animal Charity Awards 2023.

Advertisement

Founder Anita Twigger, head of operations for the charity, said: “Thank you to the people who nominated us.

Staff and volunteers at Pawprints have been nominated for an award.

Advertisement

“We are so grateful to our dedicated staff and volunteers. It would be impossible to single one person out as the whole team go above and beyond their duties.”

Pawprints started as a Facebook group offering advice and guidance on responsible dog ownership.

Advertisement

The charity has gone on to helped save thousands of stray dogs facing euthanasia having served their statutory time in the council pound.