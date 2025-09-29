Toyota and NWSLC tackle skills shortage with new wave of engineering talent

A successful apprenticeship programme run in partnership between North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) and Toyota Material Handling UK is helping to combat the skills shortage in engineering and bring more women into technical roles.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, between 20 and 25 new apprentices join the Forklift Maintenance Engineering Apprenticeship – a three-year programme delivered by NWSLC in close collaboration with Toyota Material Handling UK.

Apprentices gain hands-on experience in distribution centres and out in the field alongside Toyota’s mobile technicians, supported by learning that takes place on campus using Toyota equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is providing Toyota with a sustainable pipeline of future technicians, with many former apprentices progressing to senior engineering and managerial roles across the business.

NWSLC apprentices at Toyota Material Handling UK

Mark Metcalfe, Senior Manager, Technical Operations at Toyota Material Handling UK, said: “An apprentice is a blank page – a great opportunity to shape someone’s future. Several of our apprentice programme alumni are now in high-level positions and it’s fantastic to see more women entering our programme and doing really well.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “Our partnership with Toyota demonstrates the power of apprenticeships to tackle skills shortages and prepare for the future.

“We are proud to be working with a global leader to deliver training that combines technical excellence with workplace-ready behaviours. This is a fantastic example of how industry and education can come together to unlock opportunities for young people and strengthen the economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toyota Material Handling UK, part of Toyota Industries Corporation, employs more than 1,000 people in the UK and is known worldwide for its focus on innovation, customer service and continuous improvement.