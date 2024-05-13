Toys R Us announces UK comeback - and choses Leamington as one of its first 17 locations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington has been chosen as one of the 17 locations for a new Toys R Us shop.

The entertainment retailer is partnering up with WHSmith in the coming months and is set to open 17 shop-in-shops inside WHSmith stores.

Toys R Us has recently announced its plans for a return to the high street, years after shutting all of its UK stores.

First opening in America in 1948, Toys R Us first expanded into Britain in 1985 and at its peak had over 105 stores. However after filling for bankruptcy in 2017 in the United States it was announced that all stores in the UK would be closing.

The company’s last store in Britain closed on April 24, 2018. But six years later the retailer is set to make a return to the British high street.

Toys R Us will be opening shops-in-shops inside WHSmith stores, following on from the success of the first site in York - which opened in June last year.

It is a similar situation to Argos shops inside larger Sainsbury stores.

Aside from Leamington, the full list of 17 new Toys R Us stores set to open are: