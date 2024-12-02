A dedicated fundraiser has been honoured for collecting more than £200,000 for The Friends of the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey Lennard has spent a quarter of a century organising events for the charity, which helps to bring new services and equipment to the Barby Road hospital and improve the experience of patients.

Her latest event, an annual black tie dinner dance, raised almost £7,300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doug Jones, Chair of The Friends, said: “These types of event don’t happen by chance; there is a team of people working away in the background.

Tracey Lennard received flowers from Professor Andy Hardy and Doug Jones.

“But every great team needs a great captain and we have been fortunate to have had such a fabulous person both starting and leading the team since 1999. She has advised, guided and directed all of us and these events would not have happened without her."

The team organise an average of four events a year for the charity – ranging from quiz nights to murder mysteries, boat trips, train rides and flower arranging.

“On behalf of your family, the Friends, the Trust, the staff and of course the patients, thank you Tracey for all that you do,” Doug added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, which runs The Hospital of St Cross, and Trust Chair Sue Noyes presented Tracey with a bouquet and thanked her and The Friends for their dedication.

Andy said: “The amount of money raised by Tracey and the Friends is amazing and we, along with all the patients who have felt the benefit of their incredible efforts, are hugely grateful for their support.

“Tracey is a real inspiration.”

Since their foundation 70 years ago, The Friends have spent £4.3m on donations of equipment and support for projects which have improved the patient experience and made more services available to patients in the Rugby area.

They have 170 volunteers who give an average of ten hours per month to the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue said: “It is heart-warming to see the way volunteers raise the spirit of staff and patients at St Cross. Their selfless service, no matter how large or small, makes a huge difference.”

The charity’s next aim is to raise at least £70,000 to celebrating the platinum anniversary of the foundation of the charity.