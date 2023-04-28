Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
58 minutes ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
1 hour ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
2 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
3 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
4 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift

Tracie's Angels put on dancing shoes for strictly sell-out show in Rugby to help cancer patients

“The 12 wannabe dancers have committed themselves to seven weeks intense training and deserve medals for just taking part, let alone the fundraising”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST

Dancers are set to dazzle when they take part in a strictly style sell-out show in honour of inspirational fundraiser Tracie Mills.

The event is in aid of the cancer units at UHCW Arden Centre and the Maple Unit at St Cross and will take place in June at Rugby Workers Club.

Organiser Tracie, who has terminal cancer, said dancers are being trained in Latin Jive and The Waltz in what promises to be a spectacular night.

Most Popular
Meet the strictly pink dancers.Meet the strictly pink dancers.
Meet the strictly pink dancers.

‘Strictly Pink – Angels Go Dancing’ will help Tracie reach her dream of raising £100k for cancer services.

Tracie, who has worked tirelessly to put on the show, said: "I think this may be our biggest event to date and if all goes to plan it is going to be one ‘Angelmazing’ show.

"The 12 wannabe dancers have committed themselves to seven weeks intense training and deserve medals for just taking part, let alone the fundraising alongside.

"I truly wish I could have been one of them. I am truly grateful to them all and to Jackie Fallon and her experienced dancers from Your Time to Dance School in Coventry with the hard task of teaching them.”

Tickets for the event have sold out, but there’s still a chance to get involved. Email [email protected] – or contact Nickie Brightwell on Facebook messenger for further information.

Tracie added: “My prognosis is now very poor,but I will go down fighting and continue with the tenacity and sheer determination that I always have."

Donate to Arden Angels www.justgiving.com/ardenangels

Related topics:DancersRugbyTickets