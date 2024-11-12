There’s nothing fishy about a Rugby chippy’s charity day this month.

A Greek day is being held at Fish Plus in Bilton Road on Sunday, November 24, to raise money for less-fortunate families.

The shop, run by Andreas Kattou and Diamandis Gregoriou, is looking forward to serving up pork gyros, chicken gyros and halloumi in traditional Greek pittas breads.

Andreas said: “Customers can also try our amazing Greek box which can be just pork or chicken or a mix - throw in some halloumi too so we have all bases covered.

Andreas (Dre) Kattou and Diamandis (Dee) Gregoriou.

“Don’t forget our super tasty Greek fries too.”

Funds raised from the day will help buy Christmas gifts for families who are struggling this year.

"We will also be taking donations on the day and present donations also,” added Andreas.

Fish Plus opens at noon for the Greek day.