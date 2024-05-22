'Trapped under rubble of debt and poverty': Rugby charity appeals for more help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity in Rugby needs more help to cope with the spiralling debt crisis.

Debt coach Karen Swaffield is appealing for donations to meet the expected increase in demand for free debt advice.

The centre manager of Christians Against Poverty said: “Households in Rugby trapped under the rubble of debt and poverty.

"Imagine yourself struggling to find enough cash to buy a carton of milk, shivering in an icy cold house and being stuck in an endless cycle of borrowing to pay off another debt.

Children queue for free food and warmth. (Photo by Alex McBride/Getty Images)

“This is what living in poverty looks like and is often the reality of what we see when we visit people’s homes in Rugby to provide them with free debt advice.”

In Rugby, CAP partners with the Revive Churches Together from across the town, to offer free debt advice to local people.

The charity’s annual report is highlighting the impacts of poverty and how over two years of high costs is now crumbling the financial security of millions of households and leading them into debt.

CAP’s annual report is revealing:

● Low income is the main contributor to unmanageable debt: Almost 3 in 5 of new clients in debt had income below the poverty line* with 60% of survey respondents having to borrow money to pay household bills and a similar amount borrowed to pay for food, clothing and other living costs.

● CAP clients in the West Midlands on average owed over £11,000, had organisations chasing them for payments on 13 different debts, and almost half of their arrears were priority debts, often for essential bills like Council Tax, rent arrears, mortgage and gas and electricity.

● Churches in the West Midlands are stepping in to help: CAP’s debt advice service helped 115 West Midlands households to go debt free in 2023, that’s a 16% rise compared to the previous year. In total CAP’s West Midlands team helped 275 households, clearing over £1.5 million of debt and helping people pay back over £195,000 to creditors.

CAP client Toni struggled with a range of health issues which lead her into debt: “I've been deaf since birth, have been diagnosed with a personality disorder and, following a road traffic accident a few years ago, I’ve struggled with the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“I wasn’t able to work. The debts mounted because I couldn’t afford to cover the cost of everything. Hopelessness overwhelmed me, like I was stuck in a never ending cycle.

“Then a debt coach from the local Christians Against Poverty centre came to visit me and he was absolutely fantastic from day one. It felt like a rock that had been pressing me down for years had been lifted off my back. I’m due to be debt free in 2024 and I can’t wait.”

Karen continued: “At Christians Against Poverty and across the churches in Rugby we are passionate about helping to clear the wreckage that is being left by debt and poverty but we can only do this thanks to incredibly generous people who donate to fund this life transforming work.

“By donating to CAP you can join our fight against poverty in Rugby and make a massive difference to the lives of others in our community.”