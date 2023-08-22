Treasured grandad inspires Rugby mum's business to bring comfort to those who have lost a loved one

“It brings me joy being able to make people smile again”

A creative Rugby mum was inspired to set up her own business after she lost her grandad.

Leigha Thomas, 26, brings comfort to those who have lost a loved one by making keepsakes and jewellery containing their ashes.

She also makes unique items for those who have lost their pets.

Leigha Thomas with her daughters.

Leigha said: “I was told I couldn’t have children from a very young age.

"My grandad passed away in October 2020 and I’m sure he somehow blessed me with my two girls Aaleigha and Elleigh.”

The young mum suddenly found herself not being able to continue her work with disabled adults.

“Being a good mum is my number one priority, but I’m not one for sitting and doing nothing,” Leigha added.

Some of the artist's work.

"I missed – and still miss – my grandad every single day and not working wasn’t helping my grief. Grandad really was my idol. I cared for him with my mum for more than five years before he died, so when he suddenly passed, I was beside myself."

Leigha decided to channel her grief into her art.

She went on: “I’ve always been crafty, so I started out making things with resin, using the last money my grandad ever gave me to buy the products I basically started the business with.”

AJ’s Ashes was born, using the initials of her beloved grandad.

She makes wedding gifts.

"When he passed away my family were offered jewellery containing his ashes,” added Leigha.

"It was really expensive but obviously these items were priceless. I made it my mission to offer products at a more reasonable cost, so they could be accessible to more people who had suffered a loss.”

Customers can choose items including rings, watches, bracelets and even angel wings to incorporate ashes.

She said seeing her customers smile with her creations is ‘priceless’.

The mum added: "It’s honestly so, so heartwarming and the reason I take so much care with every single piece. The stories are absolutely heartbreaking. I can’t tell you the love and care that goes into my work.

"I just love being able to do this for people so they can keep their loved ones close to them always.”