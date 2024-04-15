Tree-rific local partnership provides boost to community orchard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands and Taylor Wimpey Midlands have combined forces to pledge £1500 toward the upcoming new seven year cycle of the Coventry Peace Orchard project.

The donation funded seven new apple trees for the next cycle, which were planted by pupils from Cardinal Newman Catholic School.

Located on the outskirts of Coventry, the Coventry Peace Orchard project was set up by World War II veteran Dennis Davison and is a legacy to the apple orchards of Normandy, where he and many others successfully fought for peace in 1944.

The Coventry Peace Orchard is now managed by multi-faith peace charity Normandy Day UK and is also dedicated to the lives of the valiant British servicemen and servicewomen who lost their lives in World War II. It also acts as a reminder of the importance of peace in our time.

The orchard is entirely self-funded and is reliant on volunteers from the local community to maintain it.

Heather Davison, Coventry Peace Orchard Director, said: “We are thrilled to have been contacted by Taylor Wimpey, who were keen to assist with the growth of the Coventry Peace Orchard. The orchard was founded by my Dad, D-Day Veteran Dennis Davison, whose dream was to leave a lasting legacy of the D-Day campaign and memorial to his fallen comrades.

“The orchard itself was set up seven years ago and we were in need of new trees to help with the next seven year cycle of our project, and thanks to the donation from Taylor Wimpey this has enabled us to continue our important work.

“The Peace Orchard is a regular coffee and picnic stop for many and holds a special place in the hearts of the Coventry community. We are extremely grateful to both Taylor Wimpey and Cardinal Newman for the support they’ve given us with this particular project.”

Sarah Pasco, Interim Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “It’s been really rewarding to have worked on this with Heather and the Coventry Peace Orchard team, as well as Cardinal Newman staff and students. At Taylor Wimpey we are always keen to build relationships with the communities in which we build, and this has been a real team effort. We enjoyed putting on our gloves, doing some digging and helping with the apple tree planting. We can’t wait to watch the orchard grow. Here’s to the next seven years of the Coventry Peace Orchard!”

Ben Walker, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “When the Coventry Peace Orchard approached us to get involved with their project we were delighted as we believe it’s an important project to fund. We hope the community continues to enjoy the Peace Orchard for many years to come.”

In January 2019, at the age of 96, Dennis Davison worked with Normandy Day UK to establish the Normandy Peace Orchard in Coundon Hall Park. Dennis, who was a hugely important member of the local community, sadly passed away later that year.

Dennis, a Legion d’Honneur and British Empire Medal holder, had a long association with Cardinal Newman during his life, with generations of previous students captivated by his stories of the Normandy campaign, which helped turn the tide of WWII.

The Coventry Peace Orchard can be found in Coundon Hall Park, Coventry. Parking and access is off Tamworth Road, CV7 8NJ.

To find out more about the project, including discovering Dennis Davison’s journey, visit https://www.peaceorchard.co.uk/