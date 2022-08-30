Tributes pour in from Rugby people saddened by death of much-loved landlord

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken Marks.

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved landlord who was well-known in Rugby.Kenneth ‘Ken’ Marks, has died aged 83.

Born in Marton in 1939, Ken leaves behind wife Ros, children Sally, Richard and Alice, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.Ken started his working career as an aircraft fitter for Armstrong Whitworth in Baggington and then moved to The Standard car factory in Coventry.He then went on to serve his country in the 10th Royal Hussars (Prince of Wales own) tank regiment.In his younger years, Ken played football as goalkeeper for Valley Sports, and then Bilton.He was a former landlord at The Old Crown Inn, in Newbold. He worked alongside his wife Ros and made made lots of lifelong friends.

The couple then moved to Hillmorton where he became steward at the railway club for 11 years.Ken’s family have been completely overwhelmed by the hundreds of wonderful comments they have received from the Rugby community.

In tributes, Ken has been described as a ‘true gentlman’, ‘a fun-loving man’ ‘a brilliant landlord’.Ken passed away peacefully at his home on August 21, surrounded by his family.His funeral will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Friday, September 2 at 10am, where there is an open invite for all friends and associates to pay their respects.

This will be followed by a wake at the Bell Inn in Hillmorton.