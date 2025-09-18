Trio of Appointments for West Midlands financial management firm

West Midlands based wealth management and financial advice firm, MPA Financial Management, has strengthened its team with three new appointments.

Fiona Thom joins as an Executive Assistant to MPA’s Directors Phil and Joe McGovern, while Lauren Cassidy and Lily Chandler-Hussain, both Client Service Associates, strengthen the Client Service team based at the Henley-in-Arden HQ.

Bringing a breadth and depth of experience across several sectors, including nine years as a C-suite level Executive Assistant in London within Publishing, Media, Luxury Retail and Cosmetics industries, Fiona Thom will support MPA’s leadership team. Fiona will handle day to day operations and office management, while helping with business growth and assisting on long term projects.

MPA’s Head of Operations and Strategy, Joe McGovern DipPFS, said: “It’s great to welcome someone of Fiona’s calibre to the MPA team. Her extensive experience will help streamline day to day operations and free up more time to focus on business growth, strategy and planning and, above all, ensuring we give MPA’s clients the best service we can.”

Client Service Associates Lauren Cassidy and Lily Chandler-Hussain further expand MPA’s Client Services team, which provides primary points of contact for MPA clients and support its expanding group of experienced Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and paraplanners.

From collating information and documentation required for annual review meetings to handling client requests for fund switches, new business, transfers, withdrawals and general updates, Lauren and Lily will support IFAs in providing financial planning information and advice to MPA clients.

Joe McGovern continued “MPA’s focus is on positive client interaction and a continued emphasis on excellent service and satisfaction. Our Client Services team is the first port of call for our clients. Lauren and Lily are already proving to be assets to our expanding client base. It’s great to have them on the team.”

MPA Financial Management Ltd is a specialist firm of Chartered Independent Financial Advisers established in 1998 that offers wealth management and financial planning advice to a range of private clients and high net worth individuals. It has consistently been included in the Citywire New Model Adviser’s Top 100 firms for the last 11 years.

For more information about MPA’s wealth management and financial advice services visit: https://www.mpafm.co.uk/.