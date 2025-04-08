Triton Showers appoints Paul Ravnbo-West as market development manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Triton Showers has appointed Paul Ravnbo-West as market development manager in a strategic move aimed at influencing policy and regulation, exploring new technologies and driving innovation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul brings over a decade of experience working in the shower and wider HVAC industry, having previously led the development of the first shower technology to be recognised by BRE and DESNZ in the Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP).

He will form a part of NEXUS, Triton’s newly created internal team that bridges product, marketing and sustainability. This involves analysing customer needs, recommending product development strategies and ensuring the manufacturer’s operations minimise environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the immediate future, Paul will play an important role in the launch of ENlight® with HeatRepeat®, Triton’s first thermostatic shower compatible with any wastewater heat recovery system, which is set to launch at InstallerSHOW 2025.

Paul brings over a decade of experience working in the shower and wider HVAC industry

On his appointment, Paul said: “I’m excited to join Triton at such a pivotal time for the shower industry. With Future Homes Standard on the horizon, it is important that we focus on developing water- and energy-efficient products that help build both sustainable and affordable homes for all generations.

“Through the launch of ENlight® with HeatRepeat®, we will support housebuilders in their efforts to achieve compliance with impending regulatory changes. Showers play a key role in reducing water and energy consumption, but it’s also important that we maintain performance and an optimal showering experience. This is where our team’s long-term innovation will ensure Triton remains the go-to choice for those seeking quality and efficient showering solutions.”

David Tutton, managing director at Triton Showers, said: “Paul’s long-term dedication to innovation and sustainability, namely highlighting the role of showers in reducing water and energy consumption in homes, will play a crucial role in our own sustainability journey over the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Triton, we are committed to achieving Net Zero by 2035. To ensure this, we have made several long-term investments in our sustainability journey in recent years, across product innovation, supply chain management and infrastructure. Paul’s role in the launch of ENlight® with HeatRepeat® will prove crucial in furthering the business’s long-term ambitions.”

Last year, Triton was honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its outstanding commitment to Sustainable Development. Triton was one of only 29 select organisations to be recognised nationally for its contribution, demonstrating its dedication to embedding sustainability at all levels of the business.

To discover more about Triton Showers, visit: www.tritonshowers.co.uk