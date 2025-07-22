Triton showers celebrates 50th anniversary year

Triton's family fun day

Triton Showers has revealed a number of initiatives to celebrate its 50th anniversary, marking a half-century of manufacturing market-leading showering solutions in the heart of the Midlands.

To celebrate the milestone, Triton has launched an employee fund centred around giving back to the local communities that have supported the business over the years. The ’50 @ 50’ fund invites Triton employees to nominate local charities, organisations or causes close to their hearts. 50 chosen recipients will then each receive a donation from the business.

This initiative underlines Triton’s objective of supporting its local community 50 years on from being founded in a small garage in Atherstone, Warwickshire – only 25 minutes away from its current HQ in Nuneaton.

From its Nuneaton site, Triton manufactured and supplied more than one million showers and accessories last year alone. With more than 30% share of the UK shower market and over 50% of the electric showers segment, the organisation continues to play a key role in the nation’s transition to more energy-efficient showering solutions.

David Tutton, managing director at Triton Showers, said: “Reaching this half-century milestone is a proud moment for everyone here at Triton. From starting in a small garage in Atherstone to becoming the UK’s leading shower brand, our journey so far has been shaped by the dedication of our people and the continued support of our local communities. The ’50 @ 50’ initiative is simply our latest way of saying thank you.”

Last month, Triton welcomed Nuneaton MP Jodie Gosling to its HQ. The visit to the company’s Triton Road home showcased the business’ ongoing contribution to sustainability and investment in local jobs.

Jodie said: “It was a pleasure to visit Triton Showers and see first-hand the pride and innovation driving this local success story. With the government’s focus on decarbonising homes, it’s fantastic to see leadership from a company here in Nuneaton, not just in sustainability, but in investing in people and the local economy.”

On 28 June, the business hosted a family fun day for employees, both current and retired, and their families.

