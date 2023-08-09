Funds will buy furniture and plants for new roof terrace at care home

Roaring good fun was had at a classic car show and fete in Easenhall at the weekend.

Easenhall’s Town Thorns Fete and FMI Tony Jennings Classic Car Show featured more than 100 vehicles, 20 stalls, music and children’s area.

It was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic and complete refurbishment of the care home that the community event has taken place.

Town Thorns Care Home Manager, Debbie Dale said: “The Town Thorns summer fete and classic car show has been part of our local community life for so many years, it was incredible to see it come roaring back to life.

"We’re so grateful for the continued support of our residents’ friends and families, the local community and local businesses who contributed so generously, and of course to FMI for their hard work in organising the wonderful car show. I’m looking forward to next year already.”

The Fellowship of the Motor Industry (FMI) has organised the classic car display at the summer fete in the village for many years. FMI is a valued long-term supporter of Ben, the automotive industry charity that runs the home and provides lifelong support to people who work in the automotive industry.

The MG Owners Club also supported the event and local businesses, Hertz Electrical, Jamesway Travel, Brakes Food Services, Malt Kiln Farm Shop, Gompels, Edge DPM and Carwood donated raffle prizes.

John Halford from Wolston Motor Club won the show with his 1971 Austin Pickup.