Try Shakespeare Distillery's new Old Tom Gin with a 'Puss and Mew' twist

‘Old Tom Gin’ is the latest exciting new product from Shakespeare Distillery and customers visiting their 1 High St shop in Stratford upon Avon can delight in pouring a sample from their own bespoke ‘Puss and Mew’ device!

The gin’s name harks back to 18th Century England, where it earned its name from the black cat (often referred to as "Old Tom" or “Puss and Mew”) plaques that adorned the outside of gin houses, where patrons could deposit a coin in exchange for an illicit shot of gin. The "Puss and Mew" was a genius solution for folks who wanted to sip in secrecy and now Shakespeare Distillery, the award-winning, independent artisan spirit producer, have their own version now proudly on display at their shop. Shakespeare Distillery’s Old Tom Gin is a very light, citrus forward gin which is naturally sweetened with local honey and is slightly sweeter than London Dry Gin. With its rich history and versatile profile, it’s a delightful addition to any gin collection, offering a sweetly nostalgic taste of the past. The team suggest serving it with Fever-tree Light Tonic Water, plenty of ice and a wedge of lemon. Alternatively, it pairs beautifully with Fever-tree Ginger Ale and a slice of orange.

Simon Picken, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We’re thrilled to launch this delicious, traditional gin and a fun new way for customers to try it in our Stratford town centre shop. Come and enjoy a taste of Old Tom Gin and raise a toast to the clever folks of the past who, with the help of a mischievous cat and a little ingenuity, kept the gin flowing and the spirits high!”

Old Tom Gin is available in three bottle options and retails at £35 for a 50cl bottle, £18 for a 20cl bottle and £6.50 for 5cl bottle. It can be purchased online at shakespearedistillery.com/product/old-tom-gin/ , at the distillery shop or from the shop at No 1 High Street, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Shakespeare Distillery’s Puss and Mew is available for Old Tom Gin tasters at their 1 High Street shop in the centre of Stratford upon Avon. “Puss” will also be on tour to the Stratford Gin & Rum Festival on Sunday 14 July at Billesley Manor Hotel for attendees to try a little sip of history! Tickets can be purchased for £22 each at shakespearedistillery.com/stratford-gin-rum-festival/ .

Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015 by Simon Picken and Peter Monks, is Stratford-upon-Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of carbon neutral spirits including Stratford Gin, Jester Rum, and distillery specials. The Distillery also provides daily tours and other experiences including a Gin School, Cocktail Masterclasses and River Avon Gin Tasting Cruises. In 2022 the company expanded its business in the town centre and opened a brand-new experiences space with a Rum School and Tasting Rooms.