Tungsten Properties' Nuneaton 37 to create 150 construction jobs and 95 jobs in operation

Tungsten Properties, one of the UK’s leading industrial and warehouse developers, has secured planning permission and commenced speculative development to deliver Nuneaton 37, a new 36,730 sq ft (3,412 sq m) industrial and logistics warehouse at Bermuda Park, Nuneaton in Warwickshire.

Bermuda Park is home to companies which include Evri, Unipart, RS Components, Saputo Dairy and Rhenus Logistics which take advantage of both the connectivity to the M6 motorway, via junction 3, and strong local skilled labour pool.

Nuneaton 37 is to target BREEAM Excellent and EPC A rating and will include 10 metre eaves height, three ground level loading doors, a secure self-contained yard and fully fitted offices.

Parkway Construction has been appointed with the project forecast to create approximately 150 construction jobs and 95 jobs in operation.

Jenny Clarke, associate development director, Tungsten Properties said: “We are very pleased to have secured the planning consent and look forward to repositioning the former brownfield site into a modern sustainable industrial and logistics facility. We are now working to deliver Nuneaton 37 in Q4 2025 and building upon our previous successes in the region as well as deliver jobs in both the construction and future occupation phases.”

Phillips Sutton and Savills have been appointed commercial leasing agents and will offer Nuneaton 37 on both a leasehold or freehold basis.

Sam Sutton, director, Phillips Sutton added: “It’s great to see Tungsten starting on-site to speculatively develop this mid-box logistics facility which we envisage will be very well received by both local and national occupier businesses looking to be located on an existing logistics park, with fantastic access links, high-quality amenities and access to a quality labour pool.”

David Tew, director, Savills said: “We are delighted to be marketing Nuneaton 37 and to see work starting on-site to deliver this Grade A mid-box unit. There is increasingly limited mid-box availability in Nuneaton and the surrounding area, particularly available on a freehold basis. With best-in-class specification, strong transport links and a vast number of local amenities on Bermuda Park, we believe this unit will be well received by businesses looking to expand.”

The development is being funded by Tungsten Properties’ balance sheet, alongside debt funding of £3.75 million from Frontier Development Capital. Completion is targeted for December 2025.