Turn up for the books...Education boost for Rugby school
Pupils at Houlton School in Rugby have a renewed hunger for learning after receiving an array of new books and learning resources.
Housebuilder Lovell Homes thought the donation was a fitting way to support the community and provide a lasting legacy for future pupils.
Jordan Smyth, Librarian and CFC Manager, said: “Houlton School opened its doors in September 2021 with its first group of 180 year 7 students, who are now selecting and preparing for their GCSEs.
"It’s a privilege to watch our first pupils mature and grow into young adults, and this donation from Lovell Homes will be a huge benefit for us as we help them reach their goals.
“The additional library books are also a great initiative to encourage extra-curricular reading and instill a love for literature that may stay with them for the rest of their lives, so we’re massively grateful for this generous gift.”