Pupils at Houlton School in Rugby have a renewed hunger for learning after receiving an array of new books and learning resources.

Housebuilder Lovell Homes thought the donation was a fitting way to support the community and provide a lasting legacy for future pupils.

Jordan Smyth, Librarian and CFC Manager, said: “Houlton School opened its doors in September 2021 with its first group of 180 year 7 students, who are now selecting and preparing for their GCSEs.

Lovell's Spectrum Development in Houlton, Rugby have donated books to the local school which is next to their development. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

"It’s a privilege to watch our first pupils mature and grow into young adults, and this donation from Lovell Homes will be a huge benefit for us as we help them reach their goals.