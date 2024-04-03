Turn up for the books...Education boost for Rugby school

"It's a privilege to watch our first pupils mature and grow into young adults"
Lucie Green
Pupils at Houlton School in Rugby have a renewed hunger for learning after receiving an array of new books and learning resources.

Housebuilder Lovell Homes thought the donation was a fitting way to support the community and provide a lasting legacy for future pupils.

Jordan Smyth, Librarian and CFC Manager, said: “Houlton School opened its doors in September 2021 with its first group of 180 year 7 students, who are now selecting and preparing for their GCSEs.

Lovell's Spectrum Development in Houlton, Rugby have donated books to the local school which is next to their development. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix LtdLovell's Spectrum Development in Houlton, Rugby have donated books to the local school which is next to their development. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd
"It’s a privilege to watch our first pupils mature and grow into young adults, and this donation from Lovell Homes will be a huge benefit for us as we help them reach their goals.

“The additional library books are also a great initiative to encourage extra-curricular reading and instill a love for literature that may stay with them for the rest of their lives, so we’re massively grateful for this generous gift.”

