Register
BREAKING

Turning back time for Victorian Christmas celebrations in Lutterworth

“Of course, any form of Christmas celebration wouldn’t be complete without a visit fromFather Christmas himself”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Families are invited to take a step back in time for Victorian Christmas celebrations in Lutterworth.

The Christmas Lights switch takes place on Friday, November 24.

But this year, following this the new Lutterworth Museum in Market Street, the town will be hosting a ‘Victorian Christmas’ on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

Most Popular
A library picture from Christmas fun in Lutterworth. Andrew Carpenter.A library picture from Christmas fun in Lutterworth. Andrew Carpenter.
A library picture from Christmas fun in Lutterworth. Andrew Carpenter.

Visitors will enjoy a full Victorian display and Edwin Botterill, of Botterill’s Printers, will return from the past to explain how many Christmas essentials, such as Christmas crackers, cards; indeed, even the introduction of the Christmas Tree were ‘pioneered’ by the Victorians.

There will be a scavenger hunt; toy display; a Victorian hat shop; - and Christmas grotto.

Attractions also include The Lutterworth Town Band, The Cantorum Choir and The Lutterworth Handbell Ringers – bringing their own style of Christmas music and

carols.

Lutterworth Museum in Highpoint, 12D Market Street, will be celebrating between 11am and 4pm on November 25 and 26.

Related topics:LutterworthVictorian