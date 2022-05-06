TV favourites Prunella Scales and Timothy West to open historic Braunston narrowboat rally

TV favourites Prunella Scales and Timothy West are sailing into Braunston for a weekend of fun and celebrations in June.

Music mogul Pete Waterman is also a guest at Braunston Narrowboat Rally and Canal Festival on June 25 and 26.

Tim Coghlan, director of Braunston Marina where the event is taking place, said it is going to be a weekend to remember.

He said: “With Covid restrictions now lifted, and the canals reopened, we are holding our own very special annual event over the last weekend in June – when we have traditionally held it since 2003, bar the loss of the last two years.

“We are now putting all the necessary preparations in place. The waterways need to have something to celebrate – something to look forward to.

"Our initial soundings of owners of these historic narrowboats, is that they cannot wait to come. Fifty nine boats are already booked in – five of which have not attended before - and they keep coming. This could well be a vintage year, with maybe 90 plus boats coming.”

Song writer and producer and serial steam enthusiast Pete Waterman was all set to launch the event on narrowboat steamer president with its butty Kildare, but the boiler will not be ready in time for the event.

Tim said: "Three days before the Rally, Pru will have turned 90 and this will be her canal birthday party, with Daventry Brass Band playing her in to Happy Birthday.”

The weekend includes music, theatre, stalls and refreshments. It runs from 10am – 5pm each day and costs £20 per car.

