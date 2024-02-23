Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘face of space’ will be heading to Coventry and Warwickshire in March to help bring science and technology to life for businesses in the region.

Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE, a scientist and broadcaster who presents the world-famous The Sky at Night on the BBC, will be the keynote speaker at Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s BIG Business Lunch on Thursday, March 21.

The event, which is taking place between 11am and 3pm at the IXL Events Centre in Southam, is set to be a sell-out with more than 200 people already registered a month before it takes place.

Maggie, whose imagination was captured by Neil Armstrong taking the first steps on the moon, is a passionate champion of more women and girls pursuing careers in STEM roles and trying to inspire a new generation of physicists.

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said it promised to be a special event.

He said: “I am delighted that we’ve secured Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock as our keynote speaker for the BIG Business Lunch.

“Coventry and Warwickshire is a centre of innovation and technology. It always has been and it remains the case today with so many exciting developments happening on our doorstep either at our two world class universities or within our cutting-edge business community.

“It’s a real cause for celebration for the region and I can’t wait to hear Maggie speak about her experiences, what inspired her, what barriers she still sees to getting more people into STEM – especially women and girls – and how we go about addressing that.

“We’re also really pleased that so many businesspeople have already signed up to attend because one of our roles as a Chamber is to bring companies – small or large – together to network, to do business and to also be inspired. This event will have that in abundance.”

The BIG Business Lunch is supported by West Midlands Trains and Procure4.