Twenty-five businesses representing the West Midlands at Europe’s premier emergency services event

The Emergency Service Show, Europe’s leading annual event for the blue light community, is returning to the NEC Birmingham this September for its 19th year, with 25 businesses representing innovation in the sector for the West Midlands.

Held between 17th & 18th September, the event seeks to connect more than 16,000+ blue light professionals in an exhibition that showcases new technologies and provides a space to share learnings and enhance the sector.

The event is co-located with the Emergency Tech Show, the forefront of emergency services innovation, delivering real-world solutions across AI, comms, data, drones, robotics, and technologies built to boost performance, streamline operations, and support digital transformation.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is responsible for funding and operating three air ambulance helicopters and a fleet of critical care cars serving communities across the six Midlands counties: Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire (including Stoke-on-Trent), the West Midlands and Worcestershire.

Since 1991, the charity has responded to more than 79,000 missions, making it one of the longest established and busiest air ambulance organisations in the UK.

Emily Browne, head of education and training at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "We are excited for our team to attend the Emergency Services Show for the first time this year. It's a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our unique training courses, raise awareness of the lifesaving work Midlands Air Ambulance Charity do and connect with our colleagues and professionals from across the sector. We look forward to exploring all the show has to offer."

David Brown, Event Director & Joint Managing Director of the Emergency Services Show, added: “Each show continues to be the best and biggest show we’ve ever put on since we launched in 2006 - and we anticipate this year to be the same. I believe the show truly reflects what a fantastic sector the emergency services are and the brilliant work that they do in keeping our communities safe every day. It is truly collaboration at its best.

“From firefighters, paramedics, police officers, charities, businesses and more - whoever has a role in the emergency services, there has never been a better time to come to the show.”

Following feedback from attendees in previous years, all The Emergency Services Show scheduled sessions are now CPD qualified. Blue light sector attendees can now upskill and explore new knowledge areas all under one roof. This includes live demonstrations and simulations, panel talks, the Immersive Skills Lab, and industry leading networking opportunities to build on their knowledge and best practices of working in the blue light sector.

Another new feature for 2025 is The Community Hub, which showcases stories, talks, demonstrations and more from volunteers, charities, not-for-profit organisations and the emergency services support teams.

At the 2024 edition of the show, more than 12,000 blue light professionals attended the NEC Birmingham, with 535 leading brands in attendance, engaging directly with the key buyers from police, fire & rescue, ambulance, search & rescue, voluntary, and support services, all seeking the latest solutions and innovations to enhance public safety and streamline emergency response.

For businesses wantingfurther information about The Emergency Services Show, or The Emergency Tech Show, and to register for a FREE ticket, click here.