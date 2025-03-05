Twenty five businesses representing West Midlands at Europe’s biggest security event

The largest security event in Europe is making its triumphant return to the NEC this April, with 25 businesses representing innovation in the sector for West Midlands.

Held between 8th April & 10th April, The Security Event aims to educate smaller businesses and industry professionals in all forms of security including; cyber security, artificial intelligence, lone working and much more.

More than 16,500 visitors are expected to attend the three day event, showcasing the world’s leading security brands, offering opportunity to source the latest products, technologies and solutions, whilst networking and meeting face-to-face with key experts from across the industry.

Representing the Midlands are Birmingham-based Signal UK which offers security solutions such as human-led guarding and AI-diven patrols; Harper Chalice Group from Wolverhampton which specilaises in perimeter intrusion and ASSA ABLOY, based in Willenhall, which are a global leader in door opening solutions.

The Security Event returns to the NEC in April 2025

Four-legged friends also play a starring role at the event, with Kopek Security and Facilities from Coventry showing off their detection dogs, and demonstrating how their canine teams are trained to detect all sorts of substances such as explosives, drugs, tobacco and firearms - the dogs are also used to find missing people.

Kopek was started in 2018 by two female dog handlers with more than 30 years of combined experience in the industry. Their business utilising dogs has been effective in reducing theft, criminal damage and violent and anti-social behaviour because the animals are a visual, audible and physical deterrent.

Gennine Basson, Director at Kopek Security and Facilities Ltd. said: "The Security Event 2025 provides a wonderful opportunity for us to meet like-minded individuals within our sector, showcase our broad range of services and pass on advice to guests across the three-day event.

"The NEC will be a hive of activity once again and we can't wait to share the space with some of the world’s leading brands and market professionals."

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “It feels like year on year the security sector finds new and exciting ways to innovate itself, and with the growth of AI this feels more apt than ever.

“This innovation is coming from all over the country and the world - seeing our event bring together the best minds and products and introducing key minds who else would have not necessarily met due to their location”.

The event covers the total Safety & Security Series; The Fire Safety Event, The Health & Safety Event, The Workplace Event, National Cyber Security Show and Professional Security Officer Live - spanning the entire buying chain of the safety and security of people, property and assets.

Over 450 industry leading exhibitors are in attendance showcasing 10,000+ security solutions, with live demonstrations of the latest products and technology. Key features focus on specific emergency tech challenges and requirements, providing insights, strategies and advancements from leading experts in the sector.

For businesses wanting further information about The Security Event, or any of the other co-located shows or to register for a FREE ticket, click here.