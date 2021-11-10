Twin brothers open new business in Leamington - and it is one that many of us will need after working from home for so long

Fully qualified chiropractors Dr Kash Saleemi (MChiro) and Dr Shaz Saleemi (MChiro) officially opened Regent Chiropractic at 6A Tavistock Street on November 8 - and their timing could not be better.

Twin brothers have opened up a new business in Leamington - and it is one that many of us will need after working from home for so long.

Fully qualified chiropractors Dr Kash Saleemi (MChiro) and Dr Shaz Saleemi (MChiro) officially opened Regent Chiropractic at 6A Tavistock Street on November 8 - and their timing could not be better.

"We have found that we are seeing a number of patients who were working from home or unable to leave the house due to being vulnerable, which resulted in a large increase in general aches and pains," they said.

"We also treat sport athletes and a wide age range of people."

Both doctors are fully qualified chiropractors registered with the General Chiropractic Council and British Chiropractic Association.

They added: "We have both been in the profession for a number of years and have worked across the UK, and have now decided to call Royal Leamington Spa home!

"Our goal is to improve the overall health and well being of the Leamington community - especially after a challenging few years with the pandemic.