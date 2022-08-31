Twisting and jivving in Rugby park as crowds flock to music festival
‘It was a treat for music lovers of all ages’
Music-lovers flocked to Rugby’s Caldecott Park for a day of fun in the sun on Monday.
Organised by Rugby Rotary, Rugby Music Festival featured a packed programme of amazing local talent.
Patrick Joyce said: “Music in the park has always been a treat for Rugby citizens, but this year Rugby Music Festival organisers came up with a series of gems that made this whole experience something special.
“There appeared to be a choice for everyone, from the lunchtime opening Rugby LeLe band who dazzled the crowd, to the change of direction that followed when singer/songwriter Becki Morgan took her place on stage.”
Patrick said music fans were showing off their dancing skills. He added: “Fans of a certain age showed off their jivving and twisting skills,” he added.
Patrick also paid tribute to headliners Duke’s Jetty and Rugby’s Got Talent winner Ezza Brianna.