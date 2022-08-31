Twisting and jivving in Rugby park as crowds flock to music festival

Music-lovers flocked to Rugby’s Caldecott Park for a day of fun in the sun on Monday.

Organised by Rugby Rotary, Rugby Music Festival featured a packed programme of amazing local talent.

Patrick Joyce said: “Music in the park has always been a treat for Rugby citizens, but this year Rugby Music Festival organisers came up with a series of gems that made this whole experience something special.

“There appeared to be a choice for everyone, from the lunchtime opening Rugby LeLe band who dazzled the crowd, to the change of direction that followed when singer/songwriter Becki Morgan took her place on stage.”

Patrick said music fans were showing off their dancing skills. He added: “Fans of a certain age showed off their jivving and twisting skills,” he added.

Patrick also paid tribute to headliners Duke’s Jetty and Rugby’s Got Talent winner Ezza Brianna.

1. Winning performance. Rugby's Got Talent winner Ezza Brianna Picture: Patrick Joyce

2. Park life Party in Caldecott Park.

3. Headliners Rugby's finest Dukes Jetty.

4. Bank Holiday entertainment Crowds enjoyed the sounds on Monday.