A Rugby property expert has won two business awards.

Andy Hunt, owner of X-Press Legal Services Leicester, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, has been named Franchisee of the Year 2023.

He also picked up the Business Development Award where he was recognised for his stellar performance and growth.

Andy with his award.

Andy said: “As a small business owner working to support local law firms and conveyancers, it’s great to see my commitment to my clients recognised.

"There is always huge support and encouragement throughout the X-Press network and to receive this award is fantastic.”

Lynne Lister, managing director of X-Press Legal Services, added: “Andy has proven himself time and again a great business leader who has built an incredibly successful local business.