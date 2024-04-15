Two New Presidents for Kenilworth Soroptimists
After Amanda's highly successful past year as president, and now with greater family commitments, she is looking forward to sharing the role with Elaine, herself a past president of the Club.
Elaine said, "I am absolutely delighted to be Club President, particularly to be job sharing with Amanda. I am a great believer in the saying, 'Two heads are better than one!"
Elaine praised her Club's evolutionary approach to change and the dynamics allowing each member to have a say in moving the Club forward in its aims of supporting women and girls locally, nationally and internationally.
As part of a very busy planned year, the two presidents will lead their club in supporting three main charities; the international 'Friends of Sick children in Malawi', the national 'Baby Basics' and locally, raising the self esteem and confidence of young teenage girls, the charity 'You Can Flourish'.
To find out more about the work of Kenilworth Soroptomists, visit https://sigbi.org/kenilworth-and-district.