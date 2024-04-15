Two New Presidents for Kenilworth Soroptimists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After Amanda's highly successful past year as president, and now with greater family commitments, she is looking forward to sharing the role with Elaine, herself a past president of the Club.

Elaine said, "I am absolutely delighted to be Club President, particularly to be job sharing with Amanda. I am a great believer in the saying, 'Two heads are better than one!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine praised her Club's evolutionary approach to change and the dynamics allowing each member to have a say in moving the Club forward in its aims of supporting women and girls locally, nationally and internationally.

Presidents Elaine and Amanda

As part of a very busy planned year, the two presidents will lead their club in supporting three main charities; the international 'Friends of Sick children in Malawi', the national 'Baby Basics' and locally, raising the self esteem and confidence of young teenage girls, the charity 'You Can Flourish'.