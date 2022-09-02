Ukrainian boys and girls take part in fun, engaging and inclusive sports activities in Long Lawford

It’s all been kicking off in Long Lawford.

Ukrainian children and their families have been taking part in fun, engaging and inclusive activities.

Simon Ward, chairman of Lawford United Football Club, has watched more boys and girls join his team.

“Last weekend we started training as normal,” he said.

"We then surprised the children with a good old fashioned bit of fun with water squirters and tubs of water. We got the parents involved too.”

All the children taking part in the day at Cherwell Park got a medal.

Simon added: “Our different age group teams within the club are back training and playing matches properly soon, so we will be looking to introduce Ukrainian boys and girls into their relevant age groups so they can continue their footballing journeys within the club.”

