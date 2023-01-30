Ukrainian story brought to life at Rugby primary school as part of colourful fundraising day

Eastlands Primary School teacher hosts refugee family

Children at a primary school in Rugby have been learning about Ukrainian traditions and culture.

Eastlands Primary School pupils also enjoyed a special Ukrainian story time as part of a colourful fundraising day.

Tetiana Volkova, whose family is hosted by a teacher at Eastlands, shared a bi-lingual story with Reception and Year 6 before answering children's questions and sharing her own journey.

Tetiana Volkova with the children at Eastlands Primary School.

Tetiana said: "I miss my own country, of course, but I have found English people to be so friendly and helpful. We really appreciate your support and the way you have made us so welcome.”

Reception Class Teacher Amy Shipp said the children were respectful, sensitive, and had lots of thoughtful questions about the conflict in Ukraine.

She added: "I think it was really powerful for them to meet Tetiana, both the youngest and oldest children in school were mesmerised listening to a different language."