Underground overground tidying for free, volunteers from Rugby business clean up community
Green-minded volunteers from a Rugby business rolled up their sleeves for a community mission.
Staff from Datagraphic, an organisation with sustainability at the heart of its operations, took part in a litter pick with partners at Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and Pro Enviro Ltd.
In just a few hours, the group removed 30 bags of litter, including traffic cones and old garden furniture.
Volunteers’ time spent together sparked meaningful conversations on how small actions can make a big difference.
Peter Wells, Responsible Business Manager at Datagraphic, Butlers Leap, said: “The litter pick was such a simple idea but it delivered a great collective result.
“To see the piles of litter we removed from the natural environment gave us a real sense of community spirit and pride.
"We couldn’t have done it without our supportive team and partners and we will continue to draw on our resources to protect the world around us.”