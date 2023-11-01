Unique three-dimensional artist who uses everything from rust to lemon juice is staging exhibition in Rugby
An artist who uses unusual ingredients and objects including rust, lemon juice and coins is staging an exhibition in Rugby.
Michelle Lucas, known as Tinx, is currently exhibiting her unique art in the Holy Art Gallery in London.
Her unique three-dimensional art is created by artistically trowling external wall render and plaster onto all sizes of external insulation board, giving the perfect super light weight 'concrete' texture as a 'canvas' for her artwork.
Michelle said: “I incorporate the highest quality art medium and unusual ingredients and objects such as rust, turmeric, lemon juice, diamantes, coins and lighting to name but a few.
"I then work into each one with a design in mind with vibrant hues and hand paint my desired effects; I don't use special effect paints.”
Michelle’s work can be seen at Rugby Art Gallery on November 24. Visit www.tinxdesigns.co.uk @tinxdesigns on Instagram.