Vandals destroy new play equipment with axe or machete at Brownsover park

Vandals took a machete or axe to leave a trail of destruction at Brownsover’s new park.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the equipment was destroyed weeks after work started on a major

refurbishment.Vandals smashed through security fencing and damaged play equipment waiting to be installed at the play area in Sorrel Drive over the weekend.

Some of the damage at the play area.

They targeted the play area again on Wednesday (January 24), damaging a slide.

Work on the play area refurbishment started earlier this month, with plans including new play equipment and landscaping work.

But council officers have spent the week counting the cost of the vandalism and checking whether the damaged equipment and parts can be salvaged.

Cllr Adam Daly, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "These mindless acts of vandalism have caused considerable damage and I'd encourage witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police.

Vandals attacked the sign.

"We worked with the community through public consultations to finalise the design for the refurbishment and I'm sure the vast majority of residents share our frustration and disappointment.

"We're now working with our contractors to calculate the cost of the damage and source replacement equipment and parts, and we still hope to unveil the refurbished play area in the spring."

The play area will have a new seesaw, roundabout and swing, with play panels designed for younger children to enjoy.

