Vibrant, diverse and joyful collection of artworks at new exhibition in Rugby

A new exhibition will showcase a vibrant, diverse and joyful collection of artworks in Rugby.

Join Warwickshire Open Studio artists Ginte Zacharini and Jaimie Volkaerts for this highly-anticipated exhibition.

There will also be artworks on display by a selection of additional Warwickshire Open Studios Artists including artwork from Art in Dunchurch and Art at the Alex.

This highly anticipated exhibition which features a wide range of artistic mediums, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and mixed media, all inspired by the theme of joy.

Jaimie Volkaerts.

From bold and colorful abstract pieces to intricate and detailed pieces, visitors can expect to be immersed in a world of creativity and imagination.

Jaimie, who is curator of the exhibition, said: “We are thrilled to present this collaborative exhibition that celebrates the universal theme of joy through the lens of artists from Warwickshire.

"Art has the power to evoke emotions, inspire conversations, and bring people together, and we hope that this showcase will do just that.”

Jaimie is an abstract artist based in Birmingham. Jaimie takes inspiration from the vivid colours in nature, emotions evoked by music and the interplay of light and shadow.

Ginte Zacharini.

Ginte is an artist that recently moved from Barcelona to Warwickshire. Harmony and balance is a core message conveyed in her abstracts and ceramics.

Having lived a fast-paced life as a business person, she understands the stress and pressure that comes with striving for constant achievement.

In response, Ginte creates abstract paintings that exude a sense of calmness and tranquility.

Her intention is to provide a source of peace and serenity for viewers when they stand in front of her artworks.

Artistic Expressions of Joy: from Barcelona to Warwickshire will be held at the Rugby Art Gallery and Museum from June 18-29. The exhibition is free to the public and will be open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

This year, Warwickshire Open Studios’ Summer Art Weeks run from June 22 to July 7.

Warwickshire Open Studios is Summer Art Weeks is Coventry and Warwickshire’s biggest free arts event and regularly attracts over 30,000 visits a year. Over a 16-day period, over 400 registered artists open their homes, studios and pop-up exhibitions to