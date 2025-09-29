Vibrant future for popular Mexican resturant in Rugby as businesses join forces

Two family-run businesses are joining forces to bring an exciting new era of dining to Rugby.

Renowned chef Rory McClean, celebrated for his work at The White Swan at Shawell, (now closed) has partnered with Shirley Gale, who has successfully run La Casa Loco in Little Church Street for more than 30 years.

They are blending their shared passion for food, hospitality, and community to create an even more vibrant future for La Casa Loco.

Rory has brought with him a talented team from The White Swan, and Chris Leaper has been appointed as Casa’s new Head Chef.

Emily Mendez Leyva, from Mexico, is bringing her culinary expertise to add a new layer of authenticity to the menu.

The restaurant’s existing team remain at the heart of Casa’s story.

Nicole, the restaurant manager, has embraced the changes with enthusiasm, and the staff are excited to welcome regulars and new guests alike.

After more than 30 years of loyal service, Tim Crofts—a much-loved member of the team—has chosen to retire, following a long recovery from a knee operation.

Tim supported Shirley through the transition and leaves with the heartfelt gratitude of both Shirley and Rory.

For Rory, this collaboration is especially meaningful: he has been a loyal customer of Casa for many years, with his parents counted among the very first guests when the restaurant opened 31 years ago.

“Our mission remains unchanged,” says Shirley and Rory.

“To be the heart of our community—a place where laughter is loud, food is crafted with care, and every guest feels at home. Fun dining, not fine dining.”