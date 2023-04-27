Vibrant new look for Rugby children's cancer charity will help step up drive to support more families

Shine a Light was founded in 2016 by childhood cancer survivor Sam Schoolar, is dedicated to supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

Rugby children’s cancer charity Shine a Light has received a vibrant new rebrand to step up its drive to support more families.

Birmingham-based creative agency Kingel worked with the charity to invent the brand identity.

Shine a Light was founded in 2016 by childhood cancer survivor Sam Schoolar. It is dedicated to supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

Shine a Light team: Back row Amy Thompson, Adam Snelleksz; Middle row Claire McEnery, Samantha Schoolar, Andrew Ridley, front row Rose Emery and Jeniffer Macharia

The charity provides a range of vital support services, including home visits, adult and children’s activity sessions at a family centre, counselling and play therapy sessions, day trips, a youth group and a lunch club for parents.

For Kingel Client Services Director Amy Thompson the project was particularly personal as she has been a trustee on the Shine a Light board for the past two-and-a-half years. She first got involved with the charity after meeting them via a networking group.

She said: “My sister died of cancer when she was young, so the cause is very close to my heart.

“Shine a Light does some incredibly important work for child cancer sufferers and their families, and I think the support they offer is invaluable.

“As a trustee, it was an honour to be part of their rebrand. I really wanted to help the charity tell its story through its brand identity.”

Sam Schoolar said: “At Shine a Light we are continuing to develop and grow to meet the needs of all the families we support. As we recently relocated to a new premises in Rugby, we wanted to refresh our brand to help raise our profile so that we could step up our fundraising efforts.

“We love our new branding, and Amy and the team at Kingel have done a great job in giving us a look and feel that perfectly represents what we’re all about. We really like the vibrancy of the colours and how we now have a strong identity that was missing in the past.”

