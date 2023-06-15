Vibrant new makeover for century-old club that helps improve lives of young people in Rugby

The Bradby Club has been supporting the local community for over 100 years

Volunteers have joined forces to transform a century-old club for young people in Rugby.

Toolstation and Travis Perkins have helped brighten The Bradby Club through vibrant artwork in partnership with female Midlands illustrator duo, Pickle Illustration.

More than 30 volunteers from support social enterprise VIY (Volunteer It Yourself) spent 15 days on the project.

Volunteers brighten the Bradby Club.

They have brightened up the entrance through bold mural artwork and freshened up the appearance of all of its interior spaces, creating a more vibrant space, as well as the boxing gym used by local young people on a daily basis.

John Robertson, Club Leader at Bradby Youth Club said: “People walking past didn’t know what we offered before. Now if you look at the club, inside, outside, everywhere, it's brighter and more inviting. People are going to know what we do from the new murals and signage - I anticipate a lot more young people walking past will be intrigued, want to come in and then participate in the sessions and sports activities we run in this new, modern, welcoming space."

The Bradby Club has been supporting the local community for over 100 years and works with young people and the community in the Rugby area and offers open access and specialist services, a range of daily physical activity sessions and learning and residential experiences.

The project has been match-funded by Think Active and Sport England, to help motivate more local people to participate in the range of physical activity on offer at The Bradby Club, including CrossFit, tennis and acrobatics. All of the paint was donated by Dulux.

Brightening lives.

The initiative is helping more young people learn DIY skills and to consider a career in the construction and building industry, whilst renovating a space they use and benefit from. Toolstation is funding and helping the volunteers gain City & Guilds qualifications as part of its partnership with VIY. The project saw over 17 young volunteers between the ages of 14-20 pledge up to five days work on the project, with all participants being awarded a City & Guilds accreditation in Painting & Decorating.

Over the course of three days, 15 colleagues from across the Travis Perkins Group also including Keyline, CCF and BSS have also volunteered to help redecorate the club.

Colleagues from the LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers team also delivered a careers and employability talk to some of the young volunteers, sharing insight on routes and opportunities into the industry following their VIY experience.

Jag Nagra, HR Director at Toolstation said: “For us, charity and community is about supporting others and making positive change happen in the communities where we live and work, and we’re delighted to continue our support of the VIY team by helping create this fantastic space at Bradby Youth Club. This project will encourage young people to develop confidence and learn practical trade and building skills and earn a qualification.”