“Massive thank you to all the people who stopped me and messaged me.There’s some absolute rats out there.... but good-hearted, honest people too”

A Bilton man has shared his heartfelt thanks to all the people who offered help to replace his stolen scooter.

Justin Coling was left without transport after thieves helped themselves to his wheels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justin, who has recently been in hospital for an operation, appealed for the culprit to return it with no questions asked.

Adam Tisor, of Halfords, with the scooter.

The scooter wasn’t returned, but Justin’s spirits were lifted by the dozens of people who came forward offering help.

The Rugby Advertiser contacted Halfords, who were only too happy to wheel to the rescue and provide a brand new one.

Justin said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to the people who stopped me and messaged me after they heard about the theft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are some absolute rats out there, but good-hearted, honest people as well.”

His first scooter, a gift from a friend, was stolen from the car port of Justin’s home.

Justin added: “There’s way too much negative stuff around now, so thank you, Lucie, and thank you Halfords.

"Having the scooter will make my life so much easier.”

Advertiser reporter Lucie Green said: “I’ve known Justin for many years and he’s such a great guy.

"He’ll probably tell me off, but he is a local legend. So many people got in touch with us after the story was published, wanting to help in some way.