Visiting Angels praised for their genuine passion when named Dementia Employer of the Year

Visiting Angels – the carer-centric home care provider – has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to supporting people living with dementia, winning Dementia Employer (Community) of the Year at the 2025 Dementia Care Awards.

The ceremony, held at Hilton London Bankside on 19th June and hosted by television icon Angela Rippon, brought together some of the most passionate and dedicated people and organisations in the care sector. Described as a “joy-filled celebration” by attendees, the awards honoured those going above and beyond to improve the lives of people affected by dementia.

Visiting Angels’ award recognises the work done across its UK-wide network of offices, celebrating the care teams who deliver personalised, consistent and relationship-led support to clients living with dementia. The company’s unique, carer-centric model prioritises the needs and wellbeing of caregivers – resulting in high staff retention, greater continuity of care and improved outcomes for clients.

Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels, collected the award on the night from Professor Martin Green, Chief Executive of Care England. Speaking after the event, Dan said, “It was an honour to collect this award on behalf of every Visiting Angels office across the UK. I have always maintained that the carer-centric approach we champion delivers real, tangible benefits to our clients – especially those living with dementia. By looking after our caregivers, we’ve achieved a national staff retention rate of 91%, which means our clients benefit from consistency and stability. For people living with dementia, that continuity of care and relationship-building is absolutely fundamental.”

Angela Rippon, Dan Archer and Professor Martin Green

He continued, “This award is about, for and because of the incredible caregivers who make our work possible. Thank you to every single member of our care team for the dedication, compassion and love they show every day.”

Judges praised Visiting Angels’ holistic approach to care, commenting: “Visiting Angels demonstrated a genuine passion for delivering a service that thoughtfully considered the needs of the people supported, their families and the care staff. They consistently placed care staff at the top of the hierarchy, firmly believing they were the cornerstone of the work. It was lovely to hear what Visiting Angels are doing.”

The Dementia Care Awards win follows Visiting Angels’ strong showing at the recent Stars of Social Care Awards, where the brand achieved 10 finalist places and four ‘Highly Commended’ accolades – including national recognition in the Recruitment and Retention category. Among those celebrated were Chris James, awarded for Head of People, and Tooba Shah, named Awesome Administrator – both from Visiting Angels North Surrey – and Courtney and Felicity Bennett-Pearson, recognised for Startup Homecare Employer at Visiting Angels Edinburgh East. All demonstrated the same passion praised by the judges of the Dementia Care Awards.

For more information about Visiting Angels, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk