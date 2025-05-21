Visitor economy organisations encouraged to enter West Midlands Tourism Awards 2026

Individuals, teams and businesses from across the region’s visitor economy are invited to celebrate their hard work and successes by entering the West Midlands Tourism Awards, as entries and nominations for the 2026 competition open.

Now in their sixth year, the West Midlands Tourism Awards honour the region’s very best accommodation; business, cultural and sporting event venues; food & drink settings; and visitor and heritage attractions across 17 categories.

Applicants must lie within Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth, Rugby, Sandwell, Shropshire, Solihull, Stratford-upon-Avon, Telford & Wrekin, Walsall, Warwick or Wolverhampton.

New for 2026 is the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Tourism’ award, which recognises those who make a lasting impact on the West Midlands’ visitor economy, helping the region to be an exciting and enticing destination for national and international visitors. There is no formal entry form for this category. Instead, written nominations of up to 500 words are welcomed, detailing why the applicant deserves the award, supported by specific examples of their contribution.

West Midlands Tourism Awards - trophies

For the first time, a West Midlands Tourism Awards category will be voted on by the public. Finalists for the ‘Tourism Event/Festival of the Year’ will be shortlisted by judges, before the public choose their favourite, giving communities a voice in the outcome.

Cllr Sharon Thompson, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council and Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“The West Midlands Tourism Awards shine a light on extraordinary people and organisations doing fantastic things in the visitor economy, creating warm, friendly and meaningful experiences for the region’s record numbers of visitors.

“Tourism is an important sector for the West Midlands, supporting nearly 150,000 jobs in the region, providing a platform for our residents to build successful careers.

West Midlands Tourism Awards winners

“I urge all tourism businesses who are proud of their achievements over the past 12 months to get involved and apply, so that we can come together next spring and celebrate their wonderful work.”

The West Midlands Tourism Awards are organised and funded by the West Midlands Growth Company, which leads the region’s Destination Development Partnership. The awards are free to enter and will be judged by independent industry leaders, with the entry deadline for 15 of the 17 categories on 21st July. The ‘Tourism Event/Festival of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Contribution to Tourism’ categories close for applications on 30th November.

Eligible winners will be automatically nominated for VisitEngland’s National Awards for Excellence, giving West Midlands venues the opportunity to gain recognition at a national level.

This year's 35th national awards ceremony will take place on 4th June at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange, with St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry (International Tourism Award), Black Country Living Museum in Dudley (Large Visitor Attraction of the Year) and Mallory Court Hotel & Spa in Leamington Spa (Large Hotel of the Year) shortlisted to win a VisitEngland national prize.

For more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2026, including how to enter, log onto visitbirmingham.com/westmidlandstourismawards.