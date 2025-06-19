Vistry Group unveils first collection of homes under Government's First Homes Scheme at The Meadows at Woodland View, in Keresley, Warwickshire

Show Home at The Meadows at Woodland View

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mix-tenure homes, is delighted to announce the release of the first collection of homes available under the Government's First Homes Scheme at their development The Meadows at Woodland View in Keresley, Warwickshire. This significant milestone marks Vistry Group's commitment to providing affordable housing solutions and supporting first-time buyers in the region.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This development, located in the picturesque village of Keresley, offers a range of high-quality homes designed to meet the needs of modern living. The First Homes Scheme is a government initiative aimed at helping local first-time buyers and key workers onto the property ladder by offering homes at a discount of at least 30% compared to the market price.

The wider development provides residents with a host of amenities and excellent transport connections. Surrounded by leafy countryside, the development is less than four miles from the vibrant city of Coventry, offering easy access to major transport links. Residents can enjoy a tranquil village lifestyle while benefiting from proximity to local facilities such as schools, shops, and recreational areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to these homes, the development features a diverse selection of homes, including two, three, and four-bedroom properties. This variety caters to different family sizes and preferences, ensuring that there is a suitable home for everyone. Each property is thoughtfully designed to offer modern living spaces that meet the needs of today's homeowners.

Homes at The Meadows at Woodland View have been built to high environmental standards. The properties incorporate energy-efficient features that help reduce the carbon footprint and lower utility bills for homeowners. This commitment to sustainability ensures that residents can enjoy a comfortable and eco-friendly lifestyle.

Andy Peters, MD at Vistry South West Midlands, commented: "We are thrilled to launch the first collection of homes under the First Homes Scheme at The Meadows at Woodland View. This initiative aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes and supporting local communities. We believe this scheme will make a significant difference for first-time buyers and key workers looking to settle in Keresley."

Ends

Notes to Editors

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed tenure homes. Our purpose as a responsible developer is to work in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places people love. We are a young and dynamic business with a Partnerships-led approach, delivered under our Countryside Partnerships brand, and an exciting timber-frame manufacturing operation called Vistry Works, running three factories and supporting our drive towards net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivering thousands of homes every year for the affordable and private market places, Vistry Group also has an unmatched portfolio of retail brands, each with a rich history and strong reputation: Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.

We are a multi award-winning housebuilder and the Group has again been awarded the 5 Star Rating by the Home Builders Federation following the latest industry’s Customer Satisfaction Survey. For more information go to www.vistrygroup.co.uk.