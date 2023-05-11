A Rugby rescue charity that saves dogs from death row has received a £5,000 donation.
Pawprints Dog Rescue got the money from Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charity works to rescue and re-home stray dogs, providing a future for animals that have lost their way or have been abandoned by their owners.
More than 104,000 people nominated the animal welfare causes they cared most about to receive one of the ten grants. The winning charities were then chosen at random.