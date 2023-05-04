Vital funds raised for Rugby Myton Hospice thanks to Rotary Tree of Light project

“The biggest thanks of course must, as always, go to all those people in Rugby and beyond who have donated so generously to the appeal which has raised to date over £106,000 for Rugby Myton Hospice”

Vital funds have been raised for Rugby Myton Hospice through Rotary’s Tree of Light project.

Rugby Rotary Club President Keith Ward presented a cheque for £4,675 to Myton Hospice local fundraiser Laura Eaton, at the club’s lunch.

Tree of Light Organiser Peter Smith, said money raised at Christmas is specifically for the Rugby hospice.

Myton Hospice Local Fundraiser Laura Eaton; Rugby Rotary TOL Organiser Peter Smith; Rugby Rotary President Keith Ward.

He said: “Rugby Rotary is immensely privileged to be able to give this continuing service to the community which commenced in 1999.

"We would not be able to do so without the support of the Rugby Advertiser with its coverage of the project, the Rugby Mayor and Borough Council for allowing the town tree to be the focal point for the appeal and the Parish Church for the commemorative Tree of Light service in St Andrew’s.

"We therefore express our thanks to everyone that has been involved once again. The biggest thanks of course must, as always, go to all those people in Rugby and beyond who have donated so generously to the appeal which has raised to date over £106,000 for Rugby Myton Hospice."

Laura thanked the club for all its dedicated support of the hospice both with this project and many other fundraising appeals over the years.

