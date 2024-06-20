Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers hit the streets of Rugby to help a life-saving charity.

More than 20 people – some as young as six - from St John Rugby ASU (All Service Unit) visited the town centre last week to spread awareness about the vital work they do in the community.

As the nation's leading first aid charity, St John Ambulance offers training courses, advice, volunteering opportunities and event support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unit Manager Nic Old, said: “We were able to provide awareness that we're a growing team within the community and that we're here to help.

Volunteers recently visited Rugby town centre to spread the word and raise funds about St John Ambulance.

“Fundraising within the community is essential to allow us to raise vital funds which then allow us to have the right medical supplies, training equipment and to help in supporting both our youth and adult groups.

“We are so grateful to the generous people of Rugby who were really engaging with us especially our younger volunteers.

“It is important for us to give our young people lots of opportunities, but events such as these are fantastic in helping them grow in confidence and develop their communication skills.”