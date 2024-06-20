Volunteers as young as six hit streets of Rugby to spread word about life-saving charity
More than 20 people – some as young as six - from St John Rugby ASU (All Service Unit) visited the town centre last week to spread awareness about the vital work they do in the community.
As the nation's leading first aid charity, St John Ambulance offers training courses, advice, volunteering opportunities and event support.
Unit Manager Nic Old, said: “We were able to provide awareness that we're a growing team within the community and that we're here to help.
“Fundraising within the community is essential to allow us to raise vital funds which then allow us to have the right medical supplies, training equipment and to help in supporting both our youth and adult groups.
“We are so grateful to the generous people of Rugby who were really engaging with us especially our younger volunteers.
“It is important for us to give our young people lots of opportunities, but events such as these are fantastic in helping them grow in confidence and develop their communication skills.”
The volunteers raised £650 on the day.
