Volunteers get hands on to breathe new life into community woodland in Wolston
Volunteers have helped breathe new life into a community woodland in Wolston.
A group of volunteers from Spitfire Homes and parent company IM Properties transformed a previously disused
site into a new nature walk.
Alongside other members of the Wolston Conversation Group, employees donned their gardening gloves and helped to clear weeds and undergrowth to create a pathway and make the area more usable for residents.
Amy Clayton, Quantity Surveyor at Spitfire Homes, said: “It was great to be involved in the volunteering day at Wolston and I found it a really rewarding experience to give something back to the local community. The new nature walk is located near to the village church and is a great spot for residents in Wolston so we hope it gets put to good use by locals over the Christmas break."
Kerry Amory, Social Value Manager at IM Properties, said: “Being able to improve the woodland area in Wolston has given everyone a great sense of pride and highlights how our projects and investments can be used as a force for good.
"We’re actively looking for other volunteering opportunities in the area and would encourage local organisations to get in touch.”