Volunteers get hands on to breathe new life into community woodland in Wolston

“Being able to improve the woodland area in Wolston has given everyone a great sense of pride”

Volunteers have helped breathe new life into a community woodland in Wolston.

A group of volunteers from Spitfire Homes and parent company IM Properties transformed a previously disused

site into a new nature walk.

Volunteers gets hands on in Wolston.

Alongside other members of the Wolston Conversation Group, employees donned their gardening gloves and helped to clear weeds and undergrowth to create a pathway and make the area more usable for residents.

Amy Clayton, Quantity Surveyor at Spitfire Homes, said: “It was great to be involved in the volunteering day at Wolston and I found it a really rewarding experience to give something back to the local community. The new nature walk is located near to the village church and is a great spot for residents in Wolston so we hope it gets put to good use by locals over the Christmas break."

Kerry Amory, Social Value Manager at IM Properties, said: “Being able to improve the woodland area in Wolston has given everyone a great sense of pride and highlights how our projects and investments can be used as a force for good.