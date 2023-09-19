Volunteers in Rugby are helping young victims of domestic violence through Buddy Bag project

“We would thank all the skilled knitters, crafters and everybody who supports the project by making the items or donating materials”

Volunteers in Rugby have been busy knitting soft toys and sewing toiletry bags and pencil cases for young victims of domestic violence.

Gill and David Ralph are co-ordinating the local Buddy Bag project with a team of helpers at Wolston Baptist Church.

The bags contain essential items including pyjamas, underpants, vests, toiletries, stationary, books, and a knitted toy or buddy bear, which the Foundation then supplies to children who often have to leave their homes at the last minute.

Volunteers help the Buddy Bag Foundation.

So far, they have helped provide 180 rucksacks for six UK Refuge Centres.

Gill and David would like to thank all the skilled knitters, crafters and everybody who supports the project by making the items or donating materials.