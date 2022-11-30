Volunteers needed to help spread Christmas cheer to patients at Rugby hospital

People needed to spend time with patients not well enough to be discharged home

Students from Rugby School congratulated a patient in the Ash Dialysis Unit who won a bingo session.

Volunteers are needed to help spread festive cheer at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross this Christmas.

The Friends of St. Cross and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust need helpers to spend time with patients.

Help is needed for those not well enough to be discharged home, providing company, conversation and even a creative outlet through playing bingo, board games and art.

The scheme has been extremely popular in the past, with positive feedback received from patients and befrienders – many of whom choose to visit more than once.

Training and guidance will be provided to ensure volunteers get the most from what can be a hugely rewarding experience.

Clare Noden, Modern Matron at the Hospital of St Cross, said: “Some patients with us over the festive period will not be well enough to be discharged home before Christmas and may not have many close friends or relatives nearby who can visit them or stay in touch.

“We are delighted to be inviting our volunteers back into the hospital for another year - it’s a brilliant initiative by the Friends of St. Cross and the Trust, one that we hope will bring light and cheer into many patient’s lives this Christmas.”

If you are interested in registering your interest in becoming a festive season volunteer, please download a registration form from http://bit.ly/3itlQOw.

Contact [email protected] or visit Poplar Place at the Hospital of St. Cross between 10am and noon on Saturday, December 3 and December 10 for more information.

Willy Goldschmidt, President of the Friends of St Cross, added: “During the festive season before the pandemic we had a great response, with 65 people volunteering and many coming to visit patients on two or more occasions. This year we would like to do even better!

“We look forward to welcoming people from across the community who would like to take up this opportunity to make an uplifting difference for patients in our hospital.”