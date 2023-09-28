Volunteers needed to lend a hand at Rugby tool charity that helps change lives in Africa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby tool charity needs volunteers to help continue its life-changing work in Africa.

Tools with a Mission (TWAM) is looking for new volunteers to help them send nearly 500 tonnes of donated refurbished tools to African skills training centres.

To encourage people to learn more about volunteering, they are hosting an open day on Thursday, October 19, from 10.30am to 3.30pm at their Rugby Refurbishment Centre at 6 Paynes Lane, Rugby.

An open day is taking place to encourage more volunteers.

Visitors will receive guided tours of the centre and can speak to staff and other volunteers to discover more about the TWAM volunteering experience.

There will also be plenty of tea and cake available. Anyone interested can simply walk into the centre on the day or visit www.twam.uk and click on the event for more details.

Volunteers help in various ways, such as unloading tool deliveries, sorting tools into suitable categories, refurbishing tools and packing kits (haberdashery, sewing machines, carpentry tools, mechanics tools), helping in the office, and loading containers.

TWAM’s Rugby Refurbishment Centre was opened in September of 2022, and it will double their capacity to refurbish and send tools. This year, they plan to send a total of 24 containers, filled with nearly 500 tonnes of refurbished tools, to skills centres in Africa.

Volunteers will help with every step of the process of putting tools in the hands of people living in extreme poverty. These tools will help them to put poverty in the past for good, and build a better future for their families and their communities.

Trevor Maynard, the Head of Refurbishment, said: “Volunteering with TWAM is a rewarding experience that offers a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.

"Whether it's helping to sort donated tools, packing kits or helping with office work, our volunteers are essential to our work and play a critical role in changing lives across Africa."