Volunteers spread a little magic for children at free holiday club in Overslade

Children have been enjoying summer fun thanks to volunteers in Overslade.

Magic was the theme for this year’s free holiday club at Overslade Community Centre, run by St Mark’s Church in Bilton.

The club was open to children aged 5 to 11 and took place last week.

Organiser Katie Thomas was assisted by volunteers.

Volunteers help spread summer fun for children in Overslade. Picture: Gill Ralph.

Thanks to the volunteers, around 50 children each day were able to enjoy games, crafts, stories, songs and lunch.

Members of the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast prepared a lunch each day, helped by donations from Bilton Co-op, Treacles Coffee Shop, Bilton, The Bear at Bilton and Bilton Post Office.

Margaret Carvell, President of the RRSB, said: “This year was the 29th year that St Mark’s Church have organised a playscheme.