Walfinch’s Stratford-upon-Avon Thrive Club changes local lady's life

Free Thrive Club in Stratford-upon-Avon

A free activities and social club run by Walfinch home care Stratford and Leamington Spa has already changed the life of one local lady.

Shai Patel, Managing Director of the new Walfinch home care branch, who arranged the Walfinch Thrive Club exercise session at Wellesbourne, says: “One lady had not been out for some time, but decided to come to our inaugural Thrive club session.

"She told me that she had to push herself to do it, but once she was there, she enjoyed the chair exercise, followed by refreshments and chat,” says Shai.

“She loved it so much that in the next few days she called me direct to ask when the next one would be.

gentle chair exercise session

“This is exactly why I wanted to get into the home care business and to offer local Thrive Clubs like this – to make a positive difference to the lives of local people.”

Shai started the Walfinch home care business earlier this year, to bring not just care, but extra free activities, to the Stratford and Leamington Spa area.

Shai says: “At Walfinch we believe that care should be a Time To Thrive, so we deliver care plus activity to boost physical and mental health and overall wellness.

“The Walfinch Thrive Clubs offer a gentle chair exercise session, run by a local trained, insured professional, followed by refreshments and chat. It's open to our clients (who can be brought along by their carers) and anyone in the local community, so people can meet and make new friends.” The Walfinch team is on hand to help out and to answer any questions people have about care.

The sessions take place in Wellesbourne Village Hall fortnightly (the next is November 7) and there will be another at Whitnash Sports and Social Club in Leamington on Wednesday 12 November. There will be leaflets about the clubs on local noticeboards, in supermarkets, GP surgeries and pharmacies, or email [email protected]

Activity at home

Walfinch carers also deliver activities in clients' homes. “They ask every client who receives one hour of care or more what activity they would like to do – it may be gardening, walking to the shops, going out for coffee, or home exercises, perhaps following Walfinch's online You Tube exercise classes. The carers will help them access whatever it is – and join in.”

Shai says: “This is what true care is all about – not just maintaining people's health, but improving it, at home and in the community.”