Walk and talk with the animals: Meet the amazing alpacas at quirky Crick attraction

The pedigree boys at Crick Alpacas for Wellbeing have been spreading smiles to guests since May.

Originally from Toft Alpacas in Dunchurch, the four alpacas – Bertie, Bobby, Buzz and Woody – live on a peaceful 2.5-acre paddock where guests can get up close and personal.

Lynsey Batchelor, who runs and owns Crick Alpacas with Jak Lowe, said: “We believe in offering a hands-on, interactive experience where visitors can get involved and learn interesting facts about alpacas, as well as how to handle and care for them safely.

“Our primary goal is to make alpaca encounters accessible to people of all ages and abilities.”

Sessions are tailor-made to meet the individual needs and abilities of all their guests.

“We offer meet and greet, which includes meeting our alpacas, walking the boys around the paddock, and enjoying plenty of photo opportunities,” said Lynsey.

“Then there’s the village walk, which is a short, scenic walk around the village with the alpacas, followed by time in the paddock with the boys.”

Both sessions also feature a short, quiz with multiple questions.

Lynsey said: “Since opening, we've been consistently praised for our welcoming nature and the friendly, inclusive atmosphere we provide for all visitors.”

To find out more about the woolly guys and how you can meet them face-to-face, visit Crick Alpacas for Wellbeing on Facebook.

1 . Meet the alpacas Lynsey gets up close and personal with one of her alpaca friends. Photo: Crick Alpacas for Wellbeing

2 . Enjoying the snow Keeping each other warm in the snow. Photo: Crick Alpacas for Wellbeing

3 . Smile please! Make friends with an alpaca. Photo: Crick Alpacas for Wellbeing

4 . Canalside walk Jak Lowe and Lynsey enjoy a canalside walk. Photo: Crick Alpacas for Wellbeing