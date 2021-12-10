'Warm and cosy' coffee house and café opens in Binley Woods

Lisa and Rafael.

A local businessman who has been supplying cafes and restaurants with his own blend of coffee has now opened his own 'warm and cosy' coffee house and café in Binley Woods

Warwickshire coffee supplier Rafael Hernandez has been providing his own blend of coffee to local restaurants and cafes through his business, Caffeine Project, since 2017.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now he has his own coffee house roastery and café, serving Caffeine Project coffee alongside breakfasts and lunches.

With wife, Lisa, Rafael has spent the past few months refitting the café at Green’s Home & Garden, in Binley Woods.

The couple said they have created a warm and cosy feel in the barn-style café, and Rafael’s long-held dream of opening his own coffee house is finally complete.

Rafael said: “We’re so happy to finally be able to offer our own brand coffee in our own coffee house. The feedback so far has been amazing, and very supportive and we’re looking forward to welcoming many more customers through the doors. This has been a dream in the making for years."

Alongside the signature coffee, the cafe serves a full range of hot and cold drinks and an array of breakfasts and lunches, including eggs florentine, pulled pork flat breads and home-made sausage rolls, freshly made by talented head chef, Brad Woodward.

There is also a wide selection of cakes and sweet treats too, including gluten free and vegan options, provided by local Leamington pâtissier Pinwheel.

The café is also offering a range of seasonal treats over the festive period.

And for an added dimension to the coffee experience, customers will soon be able to see their coffee beans being roasted on site.

Rafael has commissioned a custom-made coffee roaster positioned inside the cafe, so customers can see the bean roasting in action. Once installed, the cafe will be offering customers guest blends of freshly roasted coffee daily.

Takeaway for both food and drinks is available too and Caffeine Project welcome well behaved dogs to their relaxed cafe.

Rafael has worked in the coffee industry for 17 years and created his own blend for Caffeine Project four years ago.

The coffee is Rainforest Alliance certified and comes from a blend of Brazilian and Honduran beans, which give a smooth, silky taste with a touch of vanilla and caramel, and a clean finish.

As well as supplying local coffee shops and restaurants, Caffeine Project coffee is also available online, delivered in beautiful bags illustrated by Leamington artist, Emily Kaye, who also commissioned an amazing wall mural inside the cafe.

As well as Caffeine Project, you can visit Greens Home & Garden and Paul Edwards Interiors on site, with ample car parking available.